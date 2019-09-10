LNA Spokesman: Time for Dialogue Is Over, Army Will End Rule of Armed Groups

Libyan National Army’s spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari stated that the battle of Tripoli reached a decisive stage. Again.

In a televised interview with the US-based Al-Hurra TV channel Ahmed Al-Mismari said that the attack conducted by armed groups on the army’s axes was being prepared for a long time with the aim to storm the city of Tarhuna, however all their attempts failed as the LNA forces repelled the attack and inflicted heavy casualties on the opposing forces.

Al-Mismari explained that the Tripoli battle is currently under way on seven axes, and “it differs from the known traditional battles”. “The army doesn’t seek for street warfare like the armed groups do,” Al-Mismari added.

Beyond that, regarding the United Nation’s efforts to resume political dialogue, the army spokesman said that the time for dialogue and diplomacy is over, and the army’s objectives are clear: to end the rule of armed groups in Libya, stressed that any cessation of the military operation is a mistake and the LNA won’t stop achieving security and stability.

He pointed out that the issue of securing Libya’s border needs support from international community, since they are partner in regional security to curb the people trafficking passing through the border.